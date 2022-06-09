US ambassador talks ways to increase supplies of energy sources from Azerbaijan to Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger said there are various ways to increase supplies of energy from Azerbaijan to Europe, Trend reports.

Litzenberger made the remark during a briefing on June 9.

“Azerbaijan can play a significant role in supplying more gas to Europe. At the moment, European demand for gas is high, and it will remain high as Europe seeks to diversify supply sources,” Litzenberger said.

“Azerbaijan also has great potential for wind and solar energy. The Trans-Caspian Pipeline project is one way to increase gas supply, and discussions on technical and policy issues are under way,” the ambassador added.