Azerbaijani oil prices decline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by 16 cents on June 13 compared to the previous price, settling at $128.77 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on June 13 amounted to $127.44 per barrel, down by 17 cents as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $87.19 per barrel on June 13, lowering by 24 cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea reduced by 42 cents compared to the previous price and made up $127.97 per barrel.