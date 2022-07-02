Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Azerbaijani oil prices have grown this week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $124.47 per barrel, having increased by $4.4 (3.66 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $126.81 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $122.18.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $123.06 per barrel this week, up by $4.51 (3.8 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $125.42 per barrel, while the minimum price was $120.74.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $80.56 per barrel this week, which was $3.26 (4.21 percent) more than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $83.05 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $78.96.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated made up $122.04 per barrel this week, thus reducing by $3.21 (2.7 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $124.59 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $120.49.
|
Oil grade/date
|
June 27, 2022
|
June 28, 2022
|
June 29, 2022
|
June 30, 2022
|
July 1, 2022
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$122.18
|
$124.68
|
$126.81
|
$123.40
|
$125.30
|
$124.47
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$120.74
|
$123.24
|
$125.42
|
$122.01
|
$123.91
|
$123.06
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$79.09
|
$81.41
|
$83.05
|
$78.96
|
$80.32
|
$80.56
|
Brent Dated
|
$120.65
|
$122.94
|
$124.59
|
$120.49
|
$121.54
|
$122.04