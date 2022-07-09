Azerbaijani oil prices up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $1.53 on July 8 compared to the previous price, amounting to $121.25 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on July 8 totaled $119.86 per barrel, up by $1.52 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $74.39 per barrel on July 8, growing by $1.2 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea increased by $0.99 compared to the previous price and made up $115.62 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 9)