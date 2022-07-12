Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. Azerbaijani oil prices fluctuated last week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $120.42 per barrel, having decreased by $4.05 (3.25 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $128.8 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $114.61.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $118.55 per barrel last week, up by 50 cents (0.42 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $127.46 per barrel, while the minimum price was $113.24.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $74.22 per barrel last week, which was $6.34 (7.87 percent) less than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $83.3 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $68.52.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $115.63 per barrel last week, thus reducing by $6.41 (5.25 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $124.79 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $109.95.

Oil grade/date July 4, 2022 July 5, 2022 July 6, 2022 July 7, 2022 July 8, 2022 Average price Azeri LT CIF $128.80 $117.72 $114.61 $119.72 $121.25 $120.42 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $127.46 $116.35 $113.24 $118.34 $119.86 $119.05 Urals (EX NOVO) $83.30 $71.70 $68.52 $73.19 $74.39 $74.22 Brent Dated $124.79 $113.15 $109.95 $114.63 $115.62 $115.63

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 12)