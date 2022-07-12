Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. Azerbaijani oil prices fluctuated last week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $120.42 per barrel, having decreased by $4.05 (3.25 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $128.8 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $114.61.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $118.55 per barrel last week, up by 50 cents (0.42 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $127.46 per barrel, while the minimum price was $113.24.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $74.22 per barrel last week, which was $6.34 (7.87 percent) less than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $83.3 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $68.52.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated made up $115.63 per barrel last week, thus reducing by $6.41 (5.25 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $124.79 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $109.95.
|
Oil grade/date
|
July 4, 2022
|
July 5, 2022
|
July 6, 2022
|
July 7, 2022
|
July 8, 2022
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$128.80
|
$117.72
|
$114.61
|
$119.72
|
$121.25
|
$120.42
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$127.46
|
$116.35
|
$113.24
|
$118.34
|
$119.86
|
$119.05
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$83.30
|
$71.70
|
$68.52
|
$73.19
|
$74.39
|
$74.22
|
Brent Dated
|
$124.79
|
$113.15
|
$109.95
|
$114.63
|
$115.62
|
$115.63
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 12)