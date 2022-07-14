President talks pace of introduction of new energy capacity in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Pace of new energy generation in Kazakhstan is unacceptably low, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at an expanded government meeting, Trend reports.

"We must not forget the existing energy shortage. We had to introduce more than one gigawatt of capacity this year, according to the energy balance plans,” Tokayev said.

“However, the implementation of a number of projects has been postponed. Only 31 percent of the planned capacity (347 megawatts) will be introduced this year," he noted.

According to him, such a rate is unacceptable under conditions of energy shortage.

"I hope the government understands this. The power grid of the Southern and Western zones of the unified power system of Kazakhstan is also being strengthened at insufficient pace,” he added.

“Currently, only 10 percent of the work on the Western Zone has been completed. All efforts should be made to ensure the timely implementation of projects. The energy security of Kazakhstan depends on it," Tokayev said.