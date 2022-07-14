Azerbaijani minister reveals growth rate of electricity generation in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Electricity generation in Azerbaijan increased by 2.3 percent from January through June 2022 compared to the same period last year, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

Electricity production in Azerbaijan exceeded 13.5 billion kilowatt-hour (kWh) during this period, Shahbazov said.

"More than 6.6 billion kWh of total production volume were exported. Electricity imports amounted to about 71.1 million kWh," minister noted.

The minister also said that hydroelectric power stations in Azerbaijan increased electricity generation by 205.3 million kWh (up to about 1.16 billion kWh).