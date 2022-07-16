Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Azerbaijani oil prices reduced this week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $115.68 per barrel, having decreased by $5.04 (3.93 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $120.1 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $111.98.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $114.21 per barrel this week, down by $4.34 (3.66 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $118.68 per barrel, while the minimum price was $110.53.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $67.98 per barrel this week, which was $6.24 (8.4 percent) less than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $73.21 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $64.03.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated made up $109.81 per barrel this week, thus reducing by $5.82 (5.03 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $114.61 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $105.93.
|
Oil grade/date
|
July 11, 2022
|
July 12, 2022
|
July 13, 2022
|
July 14, 2022
|
July 15, 2022
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$120.10
|
$113.91
|
$114.18
|
$111.98
|
$118.22
|
$115.68
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$118.68
|
$112.48
|
$112.73
|
$110.53
|
$116.65
|
$114.21
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$73.21
|
$67.05
|
$66.65
|
$64.03
|
$68.98
|
$67.98
|
Brent Dated
|
$114.61
|
$108.91
|
$108.53
|
$105.93
|
$111.07
|
$109.81