Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Azerbaijani oil prices reduced this week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $115.68 per barrel, having decreased by $5.04 (3.93 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $120.1 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $111.98.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $114.21 per barrel this week, down by $4.34 (3.66 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $118.68 per barrel, while the minimum price was $110.53.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $67.98 per barrel this week, which was $6.24 (8.4 percent) less than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $73.21 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $64.03.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $109.81 per barrel this week, thus reducing by $5.82 (5.03 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $114.61 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $105.93.