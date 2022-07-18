Increase in gas supplies from Azerbaijan is priority of energy agenda - bp

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. An increase in gas supplies from Azerbaijan is the priority of the energy agenda, bp Vice-President for the Caspian Region, Communications and External Affairs Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli said at the opening of the 16th Baku Summer Energy School (BSES) at ADA University on July 18, Trend reports.

"The 30-year partnership between bp and Azerbaijan continues to be successful. We have already launched two large projects and extended the contracts until 2050. We also pay great attention to social and educational projects, as well as environmental protection projects," Aslanbayli noted.

He also noted that bp, together with ADA University and George Washington University, is successfully working on cooperation in the field of managing various projects.

According to the vice-president, the training program provides a balanced approach to the study of energy and the environment and covers a wide range of topics, including energy economy, energy law, management of income from natural resources, renewable energy sources, sustainable development, change climate and energy geopolitics.

The event is being held with the support of the Institute of Development and Diplomacy of ADA University and in partnership with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), bp Azerbaijan, Kolin, Masdar, and TotalEnergies.