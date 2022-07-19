Next few months to be critical for EU gas market - IEA’s Birol

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. The next few months will be critical for EU gas market, Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said, Trend reports.

“We have seen some progress, particularly in terms of diversifying gas supplies – but not enough, especially on the demand side, to prevent Europe from finding itself in an incredibly precarious situation today. Russia’s latest moves to squeeze natural gas flows to Europe even further, combined with other recent supply disruptions, are a red alert for the European Union. As we get closer to next winter, we are getting a clearer sense of what Russia may do next.

“In my conversations with European leaders, including at the G7 Summit in Elmau, Germany, and in a meeting last week with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and all the EU Commissioners, I have been urging them to do all they can right now to prepare for a long, hard winter. It is encouraging to see the readiness of key European leaders to be proactive on this issue. It will require strong resolve and determination to see it through,” he said.

Birol noted that Europe is now forced to operate in a constant state of uncertainty over Russian gas supplies.

“We can’t rule out a complete cut-off. In my view, it is much better to take steps now to prepare for winter than to leave the well-being of hundreds of millions of people and European economies at the mercy of the weather,” he added.



