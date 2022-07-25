Gas supplies from Shah Deniz to Türkiye to be suspended

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Supplies from Azerbaijan’s giant Shah Deniz gas and condensate field to Turkey will be suspended in August, Trend reports with reference to Türkiye’s BOTAŞ company.

“Gas transportation to Türkiye’s national gas distribution network from Turkgozu entry point will be impossible from August 14 to August 28 due to the maintenance work on Shah Deniz-Türkiye (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) gas pipeline. No problems on supply and demand balance are expected in the national gas distribution network due to the maintenance work,” reads a message from the company.

Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum has transported 10.236 billion cubic meters of gas from January through June 2022, as compared to 8.368 billion cubic meters in the same period in 2021, according to Azerbaijan’s State Statistical Committee. As such, the volume of gas transportation via the South Caucasus Pipeline grew by more than 22.3 percent year-on-year.

Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum accounted for 51.4 percent of gas transported through Azerbaijan’s main gas pipelines in the first six months of 2022, versus 49 percent in the same period in 2021.

Azerbaijan’s main gas pipelines transported 19.898 billion cubic meters from January through June 2022, as compared to 17.07 billion cubic meters in the same period in 2021, showing a 16.5 percent growth.

SCPC shareholders are: bp (29.99 percent), LUKOIL (19.99 percent), TPAO (19 percent), SOCAR (14.35 percent), NICO (10 percent) and SGC (6.67 percent).

