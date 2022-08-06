Azerbaijani oil prices up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $1.84 on August 5 compared to the previous price, amounting to $98.45 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on August 5 amounted to $96.7 per barrel, up by $1.87 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $63.39 per barrel on August 5, growing by $3.47 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea edged up by $3.64 compared to the previous price and made up $101.41 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on August 6)