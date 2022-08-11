Azerbaijani oil prices drop

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $2.36 on August 10 compared to the previous price, amounting to $96.55 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on August 10 amounted to $95 per barrel, down by $2.29 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $66.88 per barrel on August 10, decreasing by $0.42 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea decreased by $2.46 compared to the previous price and made up $101.45 per barrel.