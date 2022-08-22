Bulgaria to resume talks with Azerbaijan on increasing gas supplies - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. Bulgaria will resume negotiations with Azerbaijan to increase gas supplies, Bulgarian Energy Minister Rosen Hristov told reporters, Trend reports via the local media.

According to Hristov, the ministry will continue to find those volumes of gas which would be sufficient for the entire winter period.

"They [Azerbaijan] have gas, and the question is about the price. Efforts will be aimed at concluding medium-term contracts that would ensure the systematic supply of pipeline gas at competitive prices. At the moment, we are concerned about the constant price increase trend rather than the volume, because there are offers for the supply of gas," he stressed.