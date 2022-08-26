Azerbaijan's Azerenergy OJSC starts work in Lachin city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. The personnel of Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy OJSC entered the territory of Lachin city, Zabukh and Sus villages with special equipment, machinery and materials in accordance with the instructions of the country’s president as soon as the Azerbaijani army restored control over them, the company told Trend.

According to the company, the goal is to provide the city and the villages, the energy infrastructure of which was destroyed [during their occupation by Armenia], with sustainable electricity as soon as possible.

"In this regard, work has already begun on coordination with the demining groups," added the company.