Azerbaijan reveals electricity output at one of biggest local plants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Azerbaijan’s Shimal-2 power plant with an installed capacity of 409 MW has totally produced 8.92 billion kilowatts of electricity since its commissioning, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Energy.

According to the ministry, this power plant was commissioned on September 5, 2019.

At the Shimal-2 plant, steam turbines with a capacity of 138 MW by Mitsubishi company, 267 MW gas turbines and 560 MVA electric generator and their auxiliary systems were installed.

The produced electricity is transmitted through a closed-type substation from a block transformer with a capacity of 480 MVA to the power transmission line.