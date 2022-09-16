Azerbaijan's Shusha fully supplied with electricity - special presidential representative

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, September 16. Azerbaijan's Shusha city is fully supplied with electricity, Azerbaijani President’s Special Representative in Shusha Aydin Karimov said during a special session on "Investment opportunities in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions", Trend reports.

"The construction of new substations continues and work is underway to lay underground lines. Last year we started building boiler houses and have already commissioned seven such facilities. Work is also underway to build and restore roads," Karimov noted.

According to him, work has begun on the design of housing complexes.

"Work is underway in Shusha to build a five-star hotel and other facilities. The housing complex, which is expected to be commissioned at the end of 2023, has about 450 apartments, and after its commissioning, the first residents of the city will be accepted," the official further said.

Besides, after the approval of the master plan for the restoration of the city, international companies are expected to participate in restoration work.

"The village of Dashalty [nearby Shusha] has great tourism potential and work is already underway to design this village as a tourist zone," he added.