Within less than 2 years Azerbaijan supplied 16 bcm of gas to Europe – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Within less than 2 years Azerbaijan supplied 16 bcm of gas to Europe, said Azerbaijan’s energy minister Parviz Shahbazov.

He was addressing the Romanian International Gas Conference, organized by the Romanian Oil and Gas Employers' Federation (FPPG).

“We had very useful discussion this morning with the participation of the prime minister of Romania. It is important not only think about the upcoming winter, but at the same time to be sure what will happen in 5 or 10 years. Azerbaijan has been already for many years the country which has supplied energy resources to the European market. So, we’ve been supplying Europe with oil and oil products. Recently, we’ve already started to deliver natural gas to EU. Also we have great plans for the future. We have already within less than two years provided almost more than 16 billion cubic meters of natural gas to the EU,” he said.