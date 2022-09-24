EU sees co-op with Azerbaijan important factor contributing to secure gas supplies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. In the current geopolitical context, we see stable bilateral energy relations and cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan as an important factor contributing to competitive, diversified, and secure gas supplies, in line with the priorities of our REPowerEU plan, an EU official told Trend.

"Building on the positive track-record of energy cooperation and the successful start of gas deliveries via the Southern Gas Corridor at a crucial juncture, the EU views Azerbaijan as a reliable and strategic energy trading partner. We also see the new MoU as an important contribution to the diversification of our energy supplies and to the strengthening of our energy security, with a view to broaden our cooperation in the field of renewable energy," said the EU official.

The supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor began on December 31, 2020. Azerbaijan exported its natural gas to the European market through pipelines for the first time in history.

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) which is the European part of the Southern Gas Corridor, annually supplies eight billion cubic meters of gas to Italy and one billion cubic meters of gas to Greece and Bulgaria.

---

