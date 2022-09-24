Iran forms permanent committee for Aras river issues

TEHRAN, Iran, September 24. Iran is developing a permanent committee for review of Aras river issues, said Iran Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Iran and Turkiye are to negotiate bilateral issues including shared water problems and the Aras River, he said

during a meeting with the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkiye Fatih Dönmez in Ankara.

The Iranian minister underlined technical negotiations over common water issues with Turkiye indicating the first committee session will be held in January in Tehran.

According to the official, the two countries have agreed on power transmission from Iran to Turkiye that would start in a pilot program in the city of Van and would lead to Iran’s power export.