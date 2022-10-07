Azerbaijani 'Hadrut' substation to provide stable power supply to Khojavand, Shusha, adjacent areas

HADRUT, Azerbaijan, October 7. The foundation of the ‘Hadrut’ hub substation in Azerbaijan was laid in the Hadrut settlement of the Khojavand district on October 9, 2021, the Director of the Center for Learning and Innovation at Azerishig OJSC Araz Mammadzade told reporters who visited the settlement, Trend reports.

According to Mammadzade, the new hub substation, included in the 35 kV ring power supply scheme and being built between ‘Shukurbayli’ and ‘Shusha’ substations, will provide the electricity needs of infrastructure for various purposes in Hadrut.

He noted that a modern type substation will ensure a reliable and stable power supply to a part of the Khojavand district, Shusha city and the adjacent territories.

The establishment of the Intelligent Power Grid Control Center at the substation will create the basis for ensuring continuous control over the process of electricity distribution, energy efficiency, and uninterrupted and high-quality energy supply, the director said.

"If necessary, it will also be possible to provide electricity to Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts through the substation," added Mammadzade.