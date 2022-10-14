SOCAR delivers fuel from Azerbaijan to Ukraine through Bulgaria for first time

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. SOCAR Energy Ukraine has for the first time delivered fuel from Azerbaijan to Ukraine through Bulgaria, director of the company's retail division Igor Orlov told Ukrainian Telegraf, Trend reports October 14.

“Many believe that SOCAR supplies fuel from Azerbaijan, but in fact, the cost of transportation is too high. We have been working with Orlen since the first day of our business in Ukraine. We had to look for alternatives due to the lack of necessary volumes of fuel in Europe. This year we for the first time delivered fuel from Azerbaijan through Bulgaria. We also supplied fuel from Italy,” he said.

Earlier, SOCAR Energy Ukraine told Trend that it continues supplying high-quality European fuel.

“The company works in a regular mode. We have worked out additional instructions for the staff in case of air-raid alert. Ensuring free refueling of special vehicle, i.e. ambulances and vehicle of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service is our priority. Logistical chains have changed, but we continue supplying European fuel of high quality,” said SOCAR Energy Ukraine.

