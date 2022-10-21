Linden Energy reserves capacity in IGB for 20 years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. The independent transmission operator ICGB, which operates commercially the interconnector Greece-Bulgaria, has signed a natural gas transmission agreement with the American company Linden Energy LLC, the ICGB told Trend October 21.

Reportedly, the agreement is for a period of 20 years.

“Linden Energy LLC is a US-based company with strategic interests in the regional natural gas market. The company recently finalized an equity share in one of Bulgaria's largest natural gas suppliers and announced plans to build a regasification facility in Albania.

In the Market Test for binding interest in the capacity of the Greece-Bulgaria pipeline that took place in 2016, Linden Energy LLC signed a long-term capacity reservation agreement. Now, in sync with the start of commercial operation of the interconnector, ICGB and Linden Energy LLC reaffirmed the commitment for reserved firm capacity in the direction Greece-Bulgaria for a period of 20 years,” said the company.

IGB connects Bulgaria with the Southern Gas Corridor and will enable secure supplies from a variety of sources to several countries in Southeast and Central Europe, including Moldova and Ukraine.

The pipeline is set to transport 1 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas per year to Bulgaria. Its capacity is 3 billion cubic meters with the possibility of expanding to 5 billion cubic meters per year.

---

