Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $0.94 on October 27 compared to the previous price, amounting to $97.67 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on October 27 amounted to $95.51 per barrel, up by $0.94 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $69.54 per barrel on October 27, growing by $0.95 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea rose by $1.19 compared to the previous price and made up $95.01 per barrel.