Asian Development Bank may allocate additional loans for Azerbaijan's energy projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Asian Development Bank (ADB) may allocate additional loans for the development of Azerbaijan's energy projects, Trend reports referring to Asian Bank's investments specialist Sanan Shabanov.

This matter is being negotiated with the relevant agencies, he said.

"A loan of more than $20 million was allocated for the Azerbaijani representative offices of Masdar. Also, the funding of other energy projects is being worked on. I would like to add that it is planned to increase the share of private sector financing in the total portfolio of the Asian Bank to about 30 percent by 2025," said the specialist.

Shabanov said that there are negotiations with some enterprises in Azerbaijan on a matter of the emission of green bonds.

"The Asian Bank released its first emission of green bonds in Georgia. The same procedure is planned for Azerbaijan," said the bank specialist.