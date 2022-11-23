Swiss Axpo to boost solar capacities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.23. By the year 2030, Swiss Axpo company intends to develop solar capacities of over 1.2 gigawatts in the Alps and residential areas, Trend reports November 23 with reference to the company.

Reportedly, the plants will produce enough electricity to cover the annual consumption of over 300,000 Swiss households.

Upon completion of the plant at the Muttsee dam, planning of the next alpine solar facility is already underway. The solar offensive will make a valuable contribution to sustainable, reliable power supply, particularly during the winter months. One important reason for expanding ambitions is the temporary simplification of the political framework conditions for alpine installations.

Axpo's subsidiary CKW, which is already advancing the energy transition with its parent company and currently installing two solar plants on buildings each day, will implement the plans. CKW draws from the extensive experience and size advantage of Axpo’s French subsidiary Urbasolar, which has been successful with large-scale PV plants on an international scale for many years.

By 2050, Switzerland must develop about 50 terawatt-hours. The Axpo model foresees a mix of various production technologies and a fundamental technology impartiality in order to master this enormous challenge.

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn