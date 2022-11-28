Hungary eyes to expand co-op with Azerbaijan to renewables

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. For both Azerbaijan and Hungary, transition to the use of renewable energy sources is a priority and an important task ahead, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary Tamás Torma said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"We already have a dynamically developing bilateral cooperation in the field of energy, and our goal is to expand this also to renewables. Since February, 2020 a Working Group on energy issues has been operating between our countries. Here we focus, among others, on areas like green solutions, energy efficiency and water management, where Hungarian companies offer innovative technologies and know-how that we are ready to share," said the ambassador.

Torma pointed out that reconstruction projects on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan also provide great opportunities for cooperation in the field of renewables.

"Naturally, in light of today’s energy crisis in Europe, the importance of investments into green energy and energy efficiency has even more increased in Hungary. Among other measures and plans, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Mr. Péter Szijjártó recently announced that Hungary will join the project supplying "green electricity" from Azerbaijan to Georgia and Romania," he explained.

