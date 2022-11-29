Greece got onto energy map thanks to TAP - Kostas Skrekas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.29. Greece got onto the energy map thanks to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the country’s Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas said, addressing the voria.gr conference in Thessaloniki on the energy crisis Nov.28, Trend reports.

The minister noted that Greece is rapidly emerging as the key gateway for natural gas in Southeastern Europe, with projects such as the TAP pipeline, the LNG terminal in Revythoussa and the FSRUs in Alexandroupolis.

“Five or six years ago, we weren’t even on the energy map. We got onto this map when we succeeded, in 2012-2014, in getting the TAP pipeline to pass through our country instead of Bulgaria. Our position was then made stronger through the capability for the liquified natural gas terminal in Alexandroupolis and soon in Corinth, where the project is close to an investment decision. All these efforts will bring a lower energy price, and one that is predictable,” Skrekas said.

As the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP has the capacity to transport approximately 10 billion cubic meters of gas per annum (bcm/a) to several markets in Europe. The pipeline is also designed with the potential to expand its throughput capacity up to 20 bcm/a.

As a key part of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP is strategically and economically important to Europe and essential in providing reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP plays a significant role in boosting Europe’s energy security, supply diversification, as well as decarbonisation objectives.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of bp (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

