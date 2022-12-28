Türkiye reveals volume of gas reserves in its territorial waters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. More than 50 vessels are involved in the development of a new natural gas field in the Black Sea with reserves of 58 billion cubic meters, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said in an interview with TRT TV channel, Trend reports via TASS.

According to Donmez, the total proven fuel reserves in Turkish territorial waters reached 710 billion cubic meters as a result of research work in the Black Sea.

"Technological work on the seabed continues and consists of three stages," he noted.

The minister added that new gas reserves were discovered as a result of two months of drilling in the area of ​​the Caycuma-1 well. The field was named Caycuma-2.

On December 26, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the discovery of a new field in the Black Sea at a depth of over three kilometers, noting that the total gas reserves in the Black Sea fields are estimated at $1 trillion.