BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. Russia has extended a term of paying $20 billion for gas supplies to Türkiye for a year, Trend reports via Habertürk.

Besides, Türkiye is working to get a discount on Russian gas.

The Turkish government will announce a major decrease in natural gas prices in January or February.

As reported, this issue mainly depends on how Moscow will meet Ankara's request to provide it with a discount.