Turkish Ministry of Energy talks time frame for establishing gas hub

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. The establishment of a gas hub in Türkiye will take roughly a year, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the country Fatih Donmez said on Turkish TVNet channel, Trend reports.

"A year is required to prepare for this process. The infrastructure and details are currently being assessed," he explained.

According to Donmez, the interest of European countries in the project is expected to increase over time, since in this case there will be no link to the price, it will be a kind of a trading market with offers.

Türkiye continues to make efforts towards becoming an international gas hub. It's scheduled to implement this idea through participation in international energy projects, the creation of LNG facilities, and the factor of having the only gas trading market in the region.