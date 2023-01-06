Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta grew by $1.6 on January 5 compared to the previous price, amounting to $83.95 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $82.3 per barrel, up by $1.64 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $41 per barrel, increasing by $0.51 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea rose by $1.37 compared to the previous price and made up $76.89 per barrel on January 5.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on January 6)