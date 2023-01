Brent oil futures with delivery in March 2023 climbed above $85 a barrel for the first time since January 3 at the London-based ICE, according to market data, Trend reports citing TASS.

Brent priced had edged up by 1.23% to $85.06 per barrel but then rolled back to $85.04 a barrel, up 1.2%.

WTI futures with the settlement in February 2023 gained 1.45% to $79.53 per barrel.