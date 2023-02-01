Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $87.53 per barrel on January 31, 2023, decreasing by $0.26 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $85.55 per barrel, down by $0.15 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port on January 31 equaled $47.33 per barrel, lower by $0.38 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, dropped by $0.41 compared to the previous price and made up $84.22 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on February 1, 2023)