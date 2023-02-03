Azerbaijani Economy Minister, European Commissioner for Energy discuss green energy transition (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, Trend reports via the tweet of the minister.

"During the meeting with European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, we have discussed the green energy transition strategy, efficient utilization of resources, as well as the measures taken for strengthening the partnership in the field of energy. Vast potential of renewable energy production in Azerbaijan is highly valued by the European Union," said the tweet.

Earlier, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson during her speech at the 9th Ministerial Meeting of the Advisory Council of the Southern Gas Corridor and the 1st Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku, noted that the EU, Azerbaijan, and partner countries are working to ensure energy security and market stability.