bp working to reach production plateau at Shah Deniz – regional director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.4. bp continues working to reach plateau rates of 26 billion cubic meters of gas per year at Shah Deniz, said Gary Jones, bp regional president Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye, Trend reports.

He was addressing the 9th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council held Feb.3 in Baku.

“I’m pleased to say that Shah Deniz continues to deliver with a fantastic performance. In 2022, this giant field produced over 25 billion cubic meters of gas, exceeding the plan. And it did this safely with the phenomenal plant, well and export reliability of almost 100%, and a world-class operating efficiency,” said the regional director.

Gary Jones noted that today, Shah Deniz remains bp’s largest gas producer.

“Currently, its facilities can produce about 74 million standard cubic meters of gas per day. Mid last year we started up the second deep water flank on Shah Deniz - West South. And we continue working to reach plateau rates of 26 billion cubic meters of gas per year. For this, we are now focusing on three main subsea construction activities and the wells program. Shah Deniz’s subsea production system covers a huge area of about 200 square kilometers. It consists of advanced subsea technology and complex infrastructure that link gas and condensate in the 7,000 meters deep reservoir with the Shah Deniz platforms and further with the Sangachal terminal. This amazing subsea production hub is the first in the Caspian and the largest operated by bp globally. And we are expanding it further,” he added.

Shah Deniz produced 25.2 billion cubic meters of gas as of 2022, according to Azerbaijan's energy ministry.

The proven reserves of Shah Deniz are estimated at 1.2 trillion cubic meters of gas and 240 million tons of condensate.

Shah Deniz participating interests are: bp (operator – 29.99%), LUKOIL (19.99%), TPAO (19.00%), SOCAR (14.35%), NICO (10.00%) and SGC (6.67%).

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn