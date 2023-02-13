Azerbaijan reveals oil, gas export volume for January 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Azerbaijan exported 2.1 million tons of oil, or 77 percent of the oil (2.7 million tons) produced in the country in January 2023 according to operational data, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

Shahbazov noted that gas production volume increased by four percent compared to January 2022 figure.

Besides, Azerbaijan exported 2.2 billion cubic meters of gas, or 52.3 percent of the total volume (4.2 billion cubic meters) of gas produced in the country, the minister added.

In 2022, Azerbaijan exported 26.3 million tons of oil.

Last year, oil production in the country amounted to 32.6 million tons, and gas production increased by 6.5 percent compared to 2021.

Meanwhile, 22.3 billion cubic meters of gas were exported, which is 47.7 percent of the total volume (46.7 billion cubic meters) of natural gas produced in Azerbaijan.