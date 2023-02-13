Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani energy minister names volume of gas exports to Europe for January 2023

Oil&Gas Materials 13 February 2023 10:42 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani energy minister names volume of gas exports to Europe for January 2023

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Azerbaijan exported one billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas to Europe in January 2023, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to Shahbazov, gas export to Türkiye in January this year amounted to 0.9 billion bcm, and to Georgia - 0.3 bcm.

He noted that total gas exports in the reporting month equaled 2.2 bcm, thus having grown by 12 percent on annual basis.

Meanwhile, the volume of gas supplies to Türkiye through the Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline (TANAP) amounted to 0.5 bcm.

In 2022, Azerbaijan totally exported 22.3 bcm of gas.

