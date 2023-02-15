Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $87.7 per barrel on February 14, decreasing by 74 cents compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $86.04 per barrel, down by 69 cents compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port on February 14 equaled $48.31 per barrel, lowering by 85 cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, lowered by 97 cents compared to the previous price and made up $84.52 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on February 15, 2023)