International Energy Agency chief warns that next winter will be tougher for EU

The next winter will be tougher for the European Union due to the "gas crisis," said International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol, who is taking part in the Munich Security Conference, Trend reports citing TASS.

"I commended the EU's efforts to overcome the gas crisis this winter, but next winter will be even tougher," the official wrote on Twitter.

"A new masterplan for European industry is urgently needed," he said, without giving any specific details.

European governments use expensive liquefied natural gas (LNG), delivered by sea from the United States and Qatar, to compensate for their gas deficit.