SOCAR PETROLEUM commissions filling station in Azerbaijan's Lachin (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:11)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. SOCAR PETROLEUM has commissioned a gas filling station in Azerbaijan's Lachin, Trend reports via the company.

According to the company, modular gas stations are designed for vehicles using the Lachin-Shusha road. Two fuel dispensers are installed at the gas station, and the sale of AI-92 gasoline and diesel fuel will be carried out.

It was also noted that the installation of equipment for charging electric vehicles at a modular gas station has begun in Lachin.

Currently, SOCAR's gas filling stations operate in Shusha, Aghdam, Gubadli (Eyvazli district), and Khojavand (Hadrut district).

The number of gas stations operated by SOCAR PETROLEUM CJSC put into operation in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur Economic Regions has reached five, and the total number of gas stations in the country - 45.