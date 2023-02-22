SOCAR Türkiye appoints new acting general director (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 09:30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. SOCAR Türkiye has made a new appointment, Trend reports via the company.

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company’s Oil Refining and Petrochemical Business Unit Elchin Ibadov has been appointed Acting General Director of the company.

Ibadov, after graduating from the University of Illinois at Chicago in 2002, began his career as a research specialist at the World Trade Center in Chicago.

From 2014 to 2019, he was the Financial Director and CFO of the Turkish STAR (SOCAR Türkiye Aegean Refinery).

Since November 2019, he had been Financial Director at Petkim, as well as in the oil refining and petrochemical business unit, which includes STAR NEZ, Petkim, SOCAR Depolama and SOCAR Petrol Ticaret.

The company emphasized that Ibadov is the author of several textbooks on economics, accounting, finance, international financial reporting standards and financial audit, a permanent member of international financial and audit organizations such as ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), ACFE (Association of Certified Fraud Examiners) and IIA (Institute of Internal Auditors).

Zaur Gahramanov, who was the Chief Executive Officer of SOCAR Türkiye since 2016, has been appointed to the position of Advisor to the President of SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan).

SOCAR Türkiye started its commercial activities in Türkiye after acquiring a 51 percent share in Petkim in 2008. It includes best-in-class companies such as Petkim, TANAP (Trans-Anatolian Pipeline), STAR Refinery, SOCAR Terminal, Petkim wind power plant, Bursagaz, Kayserigaz, Enervis, SOCAR Enerji Ticaret, Millenicom, SOCAR Ticaret and SOCAR Depolama.