Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $83.34 per barrel on February 27, decreasing by 43 cents compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $81.61 per barrel, down by 43 cents as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port on February 27 equaled $45.35 per barrel, lower by 43 cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, declined by 38 cents compared to the previous price and made up $81.47 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on February 28, 2023)