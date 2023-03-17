Leveled cost of green hydrogen in Azerbaijan can be competitive - AREA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Leveled cost of green hydrogen (LCOH) in Azerbaijan can be competitive with other markets given the relatively low cost of renewable energy production, Deputy Director of the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy Kamran Huseynov said, Trend reports.

Huseynov made the remark at the panel discussion of "Hydrogen as a tool for the transition to clean energy" during the seminar themed "Green Hydrogen - Path to Decarbonization".

"Among the main features of hydrogen deployment in the country, it can be noted that Azerbaijan’s well connected to European gas markets through gas pipeline infrastructure,” he noted. “The Southern Gas Corridor can be used to deliver hydrogen mixed with natural gas to energy markets.”

According to the official, another option for supplying green hydrogen can be an autonomous H2 pipeline.

“The production and export of green ammonia and green hydrogen can also be considered as an option, taking into account rail and pipeline links with other countries," Huseynov said.

The production of ammonia and methanol, power generation, and centralized heating are possible areas of application of green hydrogen in Azerbaijan, he added.

Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency was established in accordance with the Decree No. 1159 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated September 22, 2020. The main objectives of the agency are to increase the share of renewable energy sources within the installed electricity generation capacity up to 30 percent by 2030, to transform the liberated territories into the "Green Energy" Zone, and to ensure the participation of the private sector in this area.