Azerbaijan continues implementing project of green energy export to EU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Implementation of the project covering transfer of green energy from Azerbaijan to Romania and Hungary through Georgia and the Black Sea continues, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports via the ministry.

Shahbazov made the remark within the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue conference during a roundtable dedicated to perspectives for a future energy partnership.

According to him, this is a new project of the supply of energy resources which is supported by the European Union (EU).

“At the initial stage, it’s planned to transfer 4 GW of energy, thereby Azerbaijan will become an important supplier of green energy for Europe. All this, as well as potential and plans of our country in connection with green energy, are opportunities for partnership with companies from Germany,” the minister noted.

Besides, at the meeting, the strategic role of Azerbaijan's traditional energy sources, especially natural gas, in the safe energy supply of partner countries, and the further diversification of Azerbaijan's gas supply geography as a result of the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor were discussed.

It was also stressed that Azerbaijan continues implementation of the projects on the production and export of green energy based on renewable energy potential of about 200 GW, cooperation opportunities in the country’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions, and the concept of the green energy zone with net zero emissions, with international energy companies.

Cooperation opportunities in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan were also brought to the attention of the event participants.

The roundtable was held with the participation of more than 20 German energy companies and business circles. including the German Wind Energy Association, Eastern Business Association, Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade, Siemens Energy, Uniper, Notus Energy, Energy Agency-DENA, Germany-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce, EDEG ED-Energy, DEIG Energietechnik, ALPHA GmbH, Windcomp GmbH, SAP SE and others.

During the roundtable, new cooperation opportunities were discussed within the Azerbaijan's policy of diversifying energy supply sources and energy transition plans.

The parties expressed the interest in cooperation on the transmission of Azerbaijan’s electricity, renewable energy and green hydrogen, the production of solar panels, and de-carbonization.