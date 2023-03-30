Azerbaijan's energy minister discusses gas supplies to Hungary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, who is on a visit to Hungary, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of this country Peter Szijjártó have discussed the issue of launching Azerbaijani gas supplies to Hungary by the end of this year, Trend reports citing the energy minister’s tweet.

The parties also paid attention to issues related to the implementation of Green Energy Corridor project, which provides for the supply of ‘clean’ energy from Azerbaijan to Europe.

"We defined the necessary steps for the project," Shahbazov said.

Besides, the parties discussed the possibility of expanding the participation of the Hungarian MOL company in the development of oil and gas fields in Azerbaijan.

Hungary expects to start importing Azerbaijani gas by the end of 2023 and receive one-two billion cubic meters per year in the future. To do this, it will be necessary to increase the capacity of gas pipelines in the region, and Hungary is counting on financial assistance from the European Union.

Azerbaijan plans to supply 12 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe this year.