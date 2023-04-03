Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan to become hub for transporting green energy to Türkiye, Europe - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan will become a hub for transporting green energy to Türkiye and Europe, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Elnur Soltanov said during the Azerbaijani-US Energy Forum, Trend reports.

"We have already started implementing relevant projects in this region," he added.

Soltanov noted that Azerbaijan has great potential for international cooperation in the field of green energy.

"We are interested in cooperation with all participants of this market. We are already attracting foreign investment to the country. As you know, we are planning to build a solar power plant in Karabakh with bp,” he further said.

“Over the past eight months we have reached an agreement on the construction of a number of power plants that will generate 25 gigawatts of electricity by 2030. The total potential of our country in generating green energy is 200 gigawatts,” Soltanov reminded.

