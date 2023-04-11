Azerbaijani Parliament approves new rules to regulate electricity prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Tariffs in the electricity sector were proposed to be regulated in Azerbaijan in accordance with new rules, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the new draft law "On electric power industry", which was submitted for discussion at today's meeting of the Committee of Azerbaijan's Parliament for Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology.

According to the bill, regulated prices and tariffs in the electricity sector should be set by the regulator.

The regulated prices and tariffs of the electricity sector should include electricity consumption tariffs; electricity distribution tariffs; tariffs for market operator services; prices for connection services to transmission and distribution networks; tariffs for the supply of electricity to consumers by an authorized supplier, provided for in Article 19.8 of this Law.

After discussion, the draft law was put to the vote and adopted in the third reading.

Previously, during the discussions of the mentioned draft law, held at meeting of the Committee for Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology, held on April 7, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said that liberalization of electricity prices is not envisaged in the near future and the tariffs will be regulated in Azerbaijan.