Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $79.97 per barrel on May 10, increasing by $1.67 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $78.39 per barrel, up by $1.63 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $51.68 per barrel on May 10, growing by $1.68 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by $1.66 compared to the previous price and made up $77.33 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 11, 2023)