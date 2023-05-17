Iran shares construction progress for Lordegan Petrochemical Company's plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. As many as 35 percent of the construction of the crystal-melamine plant of Lordegan Petrochemical Company in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, located in the south-west of Iran, has been completed, the head of the Provincial Industrial, Mining and Trade Organization Fazlullah Rahmati told reporters, Trend reports via IRNA.

According to Rahmati, 14 trillion rials (approximately $333 million based on the official exchange rate) have been spent on this plant being built with the joint funds of the public and private sectors.

He said that after the commissioning of the plant, it will have the potential to produce 40,000 tons of crystal-melamine per year, and 160 people will work in this plant.

The official of the organization noted that the mentioned plant will be able to export products in addition to meeting the needs of the country with this product.

The Lordegan Petrochemical Company was commissioned on November 26, 2020. A total of 756 million euros and 11.2 trillion rials (about $267 million) was spent on the construction of the company's plants. The company can produce 670,000 tons of ammonia and 1.08 million tons of urea annually.